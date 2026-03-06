Senny Mayulu News: Available off bench
Mayulu (calf) is on the bench for Friday's match against Monaco.
Mayulu will be available off the bench for this clash. This isn't much of a surprise, as he's been training in full since Wednesday. The young midfielder has started in 15 of his 17 league outings this season, tallying three goals and four assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senny Mayulu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senny Mayulu See More