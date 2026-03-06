Senny Mayulu headshot

Senny Mayulu News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mayulu (calf) is on the bench for Friday's match against Monaco.

Mayulu will be available off the bench for this clash. This isn't much of a surprise, as he's been training in full since Wednesday. The young midfielder has started in 15 of his 17 league outings this season, tallying three goals and four assists.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senny Mayulu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senny Mayulu See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
38 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
157 days ago