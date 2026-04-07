Senny Mayulu News: Back available for Liverpool clash
Mayulu (calf) returned to full team training Tuesday and is available for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, according to the club.
Mayulu had been sidelined for several weeks with a calf issue, but his return to the training pitch Tuesday and absence from the injury report is a clean bill of health heading into one of PSG's biggest European nights of the season. The midfielder figures to slot back into a rotational role off the bench rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, but having him available adds a useful depth option for coach Luis Enrique as PSG look to make their mark in the quarterfinal first leg.
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