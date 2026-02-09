Mayulu started in midfield and helped PSG control the game by moving the ball quickly and cleanly through the middle third. He nearly got on the scoresheet after the break, narrowly missing the target as PSG kept piling on pressure and creating chances. His standout contributions came on the right flank, where he delivered a pair of assists by setting up solo runs from Ousmane Dembele and Kang-In Lee, who both capitalized after carving through a chaotic Marseille defense in the first and second half, respectively.