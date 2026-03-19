Senny Mayulu headshot

Senny Mayulu News: Finds the net off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Mayulu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Mayulu came off the bench at halftime in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chelsea, scoring with a powerful strike to seal the victory, while adding one tackle and two interceptions. The midfielder has played a rotational role this season, but his versatility continues to earn him regular minutes in a congested schedule, with five goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senny Mayulu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Senny Mayulu See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
51 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
170 days ago