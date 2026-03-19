Senny Mayulu News: Finds the net off the bench
Mayulu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.
Mayulu came off the bench at halftime in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chelsea, scoring with a powerful strike to seal the victory, while adding one tackle and two interceptions. The midfielder has played a rotational role this season, but his versatility continues to earn him regular minutes in a congested schedule, with five goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.
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