Senny Mayulu News: Finds the net off the bench

Mayulu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Mayulu came off the bench at halftime in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Chelsea, scoring with a powerful strike to seal the victory, while adding one tackle and two interceptions. The midfielder has played a rotational role this season, but his versatility continues to earn him regular minutes in a congested schedule, with five goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.