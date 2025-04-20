Fantasy Soccer
Senny Mayulu headshot

Senny Mayulu News: First assist in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Mayulu assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Le Havre.

Mayulu picked up his first assist of the season in what was only his sixth start of the season. In total, he attempted four shots, and this assist was the only chance he created in the game. Before this game, he has only attempted more shots in one game, and this was only his second time this year he has hit two shots on target.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
