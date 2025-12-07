Mayulu delivered his best performance of the season during his team's convincing victory over Rennes on Saturday, playing in his preferred midfield role and remaining an important player for coach Luis Enrique thanks to his versatility across multiple positions. Mayulu first expertly finished a cross from Joao Neves to help his team extend the lead, then capitalized on high pressing to recover the ball and set up teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to seal the win. Defensively, the midfielder made an impact with three tackles and three interceptions, marking a season high, and has tallied three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.