Senny Mayulu News: Scores one goal
Mayulu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Angers.
Mayulu played a key role in Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers, doubling the lead in the first half by collecting Lucas Beraldo's precise through ball and finishing calmly past Herve Koffi to make it 2-0 just before the break. The French midfielder operated as the right-sided midfielder in a rotated lineup and showed composure throughout his 72 minutes, combining technical precision with smart movement in behind the Angers defensive block. Mayulu has now scored four Ligue 1 goals this season across 22 appearances, consistently making the most of the minutes he is given to showcase his qualities.
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