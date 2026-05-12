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Senny Mayulu News: Six key passes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Mayulu had four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and six chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Brest.

Mayulu was his side's most creative player in Sunday's 1-0 win over Brest, registering a season-high six key passes and two shots on target while controlling the tempo against a stubborn defensive block. Mayulu has now scored four goals and delivered four assists across 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season, operating in a rotational role while continuing to showcase his versatility across multiple positions.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
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