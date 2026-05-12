Senny Mayulu News: Six key passes in win
Mayulu had four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and six chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Brest.
Mayulu was his side's most creative player in Sunday's 1-0 win over Brest, registering a season-high six key passes and two shots on target while controlling the tempo against a stubborn defensive block. Mayulu has now scored four goals and delivered four assists across 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season, operating in a rotational role while continuing to showcase his versatility across multiple positions.
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