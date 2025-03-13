Fantasy Soccer
Senny Mayulu headshot

Senny Mayulu News: Suspended via yellow cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Mayulu is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Mayulu received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on March. 29. The young midfielder hasn't been a regular starter so his absence will not impact the starting squad.

Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
