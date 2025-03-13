Senny Mayulu News: Suspended via yellow cards
Mayulu is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Mayulu received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne on March. 29. The young midfielder hasn't been a regular starter so his absence will not impact the starting squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now