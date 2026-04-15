Seny Koumbassa News: Signs contract extension until 2030

Koumbassa has signed a contract extension with Toulouse until June 2030, the club announced, with sporting director Viktor Bazhani describing it as a fully deserved reward for the 18-year-old defender's work ethic and development.

Koumbassa joined Toulouse's academy at the age of nine and signed his first professional contract in June 2025 before breaking into the first team this season. The tall center-back has made 10 appearances across all competitions this campaign, including three consecutive Ligue 1 starts, drawing praise for his maturity, solidity and personality on the pitch. His development has been rapid enough that the club sees him as an important player for the future, and tying him down until 2030 is a clear statement of intent from the TeFeCe regarding one of their most promising homegrown talents.