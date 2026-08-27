Seol Young-Woo News: Signs with Augsburg

Seol has completed a permanent transfer from Red Star Belgrade to Augsburg, signing a contract through June 2030, the club announced.

Seol arrives with considerable experience after making 101 competitive appearances for Red Star over the past two seasons, recording eight goals and 16 assists while also featuring in the Champions League and Europa League. The 27-year-old can operate on either flank and also started all three of South Korea's group-stage matches at the World Cup. His pace, versatility and attacking production should allow Seol to immediately compete for a significant role in Augsburg's wide positions.