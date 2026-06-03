Seol Young-Woo News: Two-way performer on right flank

Young-Woo is expected to serve as a wing-back with both attacking and defensive responsibilities throughout the World Cup.

Young-Woo established himself as a regular starter during South Korea's World Cup qualifying campaign, providing one assist over 13 matches, and is expected to retain an important role in the upcoming tournament. The versatile defender can operate on either flank, though he's most likely to feature on the right side. His fantasy appeal could increase if South Korea continues to deploy a five-man back line, as seen in recent friendlies, which would allow him greater freedom to push forward. In that formation, Young-Woo should have more opportunities to contribute through crosses, chance creation and attacking involvement in the final third. During the latest club season, he stood out with two goals and five assists across 31 league appearances (30 starts) for Red Star Belgrade.