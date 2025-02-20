Sepp van den Berg Injury: Knee injury confirmed, out weeks

Van den Berg (knee) suffered a knee injury last time out and will miss a few weeks of action, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Sepp got a minor knee injury. It's good news. You're always a little bit worried with the knee, but it's a minor one and we're talking about weeks instead of months."

Van den Berg has received a further update following his knee injury, as it has been confirmed and he will now only miss a few weeks, receiving some of the best possible news out of his current situation. That said, he will likely spend around two to three weeks out, hoping to return in March. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with a new healthy Ethan Pinnock likely taking his spot in the center of the defense.