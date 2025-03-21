Fantasy Soccer
Sepp van den Berg headshot

Sepp van den Berg News: Logs minutes in friendly match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Van den Berg appeared in Friday's 1-0 win over Gil Vicente in a behind-closed-doors friendly match.

The defender is healthy and should be an option for the Bees in the final weeks of the campaign. However, it's unclear if he'll get regular minutes, as the team also has Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock as options to play the center-back role. The fact that the Dutchman is healthy suggests he should be an option when Brentford take on Newcastle United on April 2.

Sepp van den Berg
Brentford
