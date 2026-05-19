Sepp van den Berg News: Provides assist late
van den Berg assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.
van den Berg came off the bench in the 82nd minute and got a vital touch at the near post in the 88th, flicking on Michael Kayode's long throw to set up Dango Ouattara's headed equalizer that salvaged a point for Brentford. His sharp movement and timing in that near-post pocket were the crucial spark in the late sequence that ultimately denied Crystal Palace all three points. After not starting in the Bees' last two matches, Van den Berg made his case loud and clear as an impact option who can swing games off the bench.
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