Sepp van den Berg News: Provides rare assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

van den Berg had an assist with his lone chance created while making two interceptions and five clearances during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

van den Berg set up Keane Lewis-Potter in the 71st minute assisting the game tying goal while leading Brentford in interceptions. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for the defender as he's combined for two chances created and 12 clearances over his last three appearances.

Sepp van den Berg
Brentford
