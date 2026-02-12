Sepp van den Berg News: Provides rare assist
van den Berg had an assist with his lone chance created while making two interceptions and five clearances during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.
van den Berg set up Keane Lewis-Potter in the 71st minute assisting the game tying goal while leading Brentford in interceptions. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for the defender as he's combined for two chances created and 12 clearances over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sepp van den Berg See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 263 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2510 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2416 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2416 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sepp van den Berg See More