Sepp van den Berg News: Registers six interceptions
van den Berg recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Brighton.
Van den Berg delivered a solid defensive performance despite conceding twice in Saturday's loss to Brighton, recording five clearances, one block and a season-high six interceptions. The defender has now started four straight matches, totaling eight interceptions, 17 clearances, four blocks and a rare assist during that span.
