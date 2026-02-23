Sepp van den Berg headshot

Sepp van den Berg News: Registers six interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

van den Berg recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Brighton.

Van den Berg delivered a solid defensive performance despite conceding twice in Saturday's loss to Brighton, recording five clearances, one block and a season-high six interceptions. The defender has now started four straight matches, totaling eight interceptions, 17 clearances, four blocks and a rare assist during that span.

Sepp van den Berg
Brentford
More Stats & News
