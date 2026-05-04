Sepp van den Berg headshot

Sepp van den Berg News: Season high tackles in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

van den Berg had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Van den Berg led his side in both interceptions with two and tackles with a season high three in a strong defensive showing, contributing to his eighth clean sheet with the club. He also registered two shots to bring his season tally to 22, yet is still without a league goal.

Sepp van den Berg
Brentford
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