Sepp van den Berg News: Season high tackles in clean sheet
van den Berg had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus West Ham United.
Van den Berg led his side in both interceptions with two and tackles with a season high three in a strong defensive showing, contributing to his eighth clean sheet with the club. He also registered two shots to bring his season tally to 22, yet is still without a league goal.
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