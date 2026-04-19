Sepp van den Berg headshot

Sepp van den Berg News: Two blocks in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

van den Berg registered one tackle (zero won) and three clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Van den Berg led his side in blocks with two, while also adding one tackle and three clearances to help secure his second clean sheet in the last three matches. Across that stretch, the center back has been a consistent defensive presence, contributing 15 tackles and seven clearances.

Sepp van den Berg
Brentford
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