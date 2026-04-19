Sepp van den Berg News: Two blocks in clean sheet
van den Berg registered one tackle (zero won) and three clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Fulham.
Van den Berg led his side in blocks with two, while also adding one tackle and three clearances to help secure his second clean sheet in the last three matches. Across that stretch, the center back has been a consistent defensive presence, contributing 15 tackles and seven clearances.
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