Serge Gnabry Injury: Continues making progress

Gnabry (thigh) took part in Bayern Munich's team training Monday during the club's Allianz Team Day, working through several exercises alongside his teammates, according to kicker.

Gnabry appeared noticeably more resilient physically, though he sat out the second part of the session as Bayern continue his gradual buildup following an adductor tear. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in mid April and has worked his way back step by step in the months since. Gnabry is expected to need more time before he can handle a full training program alongside the group. His timeline for a complete return remains open ended for now.