Serge Gnabry Injury: Option for 90 minutes

Gnabry (knee) is fully fit and an option for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "Serge can play 90 minutes. We've travelled so much in recent weeks and didn't want to take any risk when we've got a full squad. But we're not thinking about minutes. Essentially, every player here can fight for the whole game."

Gnabry was present in training Monday, and that has led to his expected return Wednesday, as the attacker has been deemed ready for 90 minutes. This is a major return for the club after he played in the first leg, registering 69 minutes while bagging an assist. That said, he could immediately see a spot in the starting XI, starting in the three games before the injury, with Jamal Musiala as another option after he started in his place in league play over the weekend.