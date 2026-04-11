Serge Gnabry Injury: Out Saturday with knee issue
Gnabry (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.
Gnabry is unavailable for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli due to minor knee issues and is set to undergo further testing in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury. The winger had started each of the last three matches prior to the setback, so his absence is a notable blow, especially with a Champions League return leg against Real Madrid looming Wednesday, while Jamal Musiala is expected to see an increased role if he misses additional time.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Serge Gnabry See More