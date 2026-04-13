Serge Gnabry Injury: Present in training

Gnabry (knee) was part of the group that took part in Monday's training session, according to Kerry Hau of Sky Sports.

Gnabry is expected to make a relatively quick return to action after being sidelined last weekend against St. Pauli, aiming to rejoin the squad for the second leg of the UCL quarterfinals versus Real Madrid. He made three straight starts prior to the issue, producing two goals and one assist over that period. His potential inclusion in the starting lineup could lead to Jamal Musiala dropping back to a bench role.