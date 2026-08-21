Serge Gnabry Injury: Ruled out of Supercup clash

Gnabry (thigh) will miss Saturday's Supercup against Borussia Dortmund due to his adductor tear, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Lenny and Serge are not involved."

Gnabry had shown noticeable physical improvement during a team training session earlier in the week, taking part in several exercises before sitting out the second half as Bayern continued his gradual buildup, but this update confirms he isn't quite ready for a competitive return following an injury that dates back to mid April. Lennart Karl is similarly unavailable due to a thigh muscle tear, leaving Bayern without both attacking options for the season curtain raiser against Dortmund.