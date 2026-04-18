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Serge Gnabry Injury: Sidelined for extended period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Gnabry will be unavailable for an undisclosed number of games as he faces a lengthy recovery from a right thigh adductor tear, the club announced Saturday.

Gnabry had just returned from a minor knee issue but suffered a worse injury at some point. With the Bundesliga campaign nearing its end and Bayern maintaining a comfortable lead, the attacker's recovery is likely to be focused on the upcoming World Cup if he can be ready in time. Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala and Raphael Guerreiro should see increased action in attacking roles.

Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
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