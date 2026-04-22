Serge Gnabry headshot

Serge Gnabry Injury: Will miss World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:31pm

Gnabry (thigh) confirmed he won't be ready in time to play for Germany in the World Cup as he's set to spend 3-4 months on the sidelines, Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports reports.

Gnabry will now remain unavailable for the rest of the 2025/26 season and the upcoming international competition due to the adductor tear he suffered in early April. This implies that players such as Jamal Musiala and Raphael Guerreiro will take on increased attacking roles for Bayern in the final stages of the campaign, while both Musiala and Leroy Sane could be more active with the national team. Gnabry finished the Bundesliga season with eight goals and six assists throughout 21 appearances (16 starts). Additionally, he scored twice and provided five assists in Champions League play.

Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
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