Gnabry provided the assist for Harry Kane's stoppage time goal, delivering the final ball to complete a comprehensive 4-0 win. He offered direct running off the bench from the right and helped Bayern maintain their attacking threat even as the match slowed in the second half. His late contribution added another assist to his tally this season, as the forward has now contributed one assist in each of his last three games across all competitions. Gnabry now has a total of five goals and eight assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this campaign.