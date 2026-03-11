Serge Gnabry News: Contributes to two goals versus Atalanta

Gnabry scored one goal and assisted once from three shots (two on target) and one chance created in 45 minutes in Tuesday's 6-1 win versus Atalanta.

Gnabry alertly teed up Josip Stanisic on the first goal, as both were left unguarded in the box on a corner kick, and bagged the third goal for his side on a one-on-one situation with the goalie after a bursting run through the middle. He improved to eight goals and 10 assists in the campaign. He has taken at least one shot in seven consecutive appearances, racking up 14 attempts (four on target), assisting twice and posting six chances created and three crosses (one accurate) through that stretch.