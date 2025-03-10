Serge Gnabry News: Logs assist in loss

Gnabry made an assist, had three off-target shots and created two chances during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Bochum.

Gnabry returned to the lineup with the starters being rested for midweek's decisive UCL clash and made most of the chance as he assisted Raphael Guerreiro for his team's first goal and then was involved on several other dangerous plays. It's been another rough campaign for Gnabry but this performance shows that the forward can still be a good option if Bayern's attack needs some extra firepower.