Serge Gnabry News: Makes starting XI
Gnabry (knee) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.
Gnabry was already deemed ready for 90 minutes, and that has led to his return Wednesday after a slight break, as the attacker is in the starting XI. He earned an assist in the first leg, so this is a major addition, supporting two goals and five assists in UCL play this season.
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