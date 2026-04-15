Serge Gnabry headshot

Serge Gnabry News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Gnabry (knee) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid.

Gnabry was already deemed ready for 90 minutes, and that has led to his return Wednesday after a slight break, as the attacker is in the starting XI. He earned an assist in the first leg, so this is a major addition, supporting two goals and five assists in UCL play this season.

Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Serge Gnabry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Serge Gnabry See More
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
19 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago