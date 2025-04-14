Serge Gnabry News: Nets for draw

Gnabry scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Borussia Dortmund.

Gnabry scored once during Saturday's draw, making the most of his only shot on goal. The winger was surprisingly quiet throughout Saturday's clash, potentially be slowed down by the lack of injured Jamal Muisiala. Gnabry should continue to be a creator and finisher when he's not rotated across all competitions.