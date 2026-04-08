Serge Gnabry News: Provides assist for opener

Gnabry assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Real Madrid.

Gnabry set the tone with a clutch assist on Luis Diaz's opener in the 41st minute, threading a perfectly weighted through ball after linking up with Harry Kane in a sharp attacking sequence that sliced open Real Madrid's back line. He left one on the table earlier in the half after a heavy touch in a one-on-one situation and forced a save from Andriy Lunin with one of his three shots before making way for Jamal Musiala in the 69th minute, closing his shift with one assist and three attempts. Gnabry now has three goal contributions in his last three Champions League appearances (two starts), showing he can still make a real impact when the lights are brightest.