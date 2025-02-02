Serge Gnabry News: Scores eventual winner

Gnabry scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Holstein Kiel.

Gnabry only appeared off the bench for 45 minutes Saturday but made a huge mark in the match. He would score in the 54th minute, earning the club their fourth goal of the match and the eventual winner after three late goals by Kiel. Gnabry now has six goal contributions in 14 league appearances (seven starts), with four goals and two assists.