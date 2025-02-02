Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Serge Gnabry headshot

Serge Gnabry News: Scores eventual winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Gnabry scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Holstein Kiel.

Gnabry only appeared off the bench for 45 minutes Saturday but made a huge mark in the match. He would score in the 54th minute, earning the club their fourth goal of the match and the eventual winner after three late goals by Kiel. Gnabry now has six goal contributions in 14 league appearances (seven starts), with four goals and two assists.

Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now