Serge Gnabry News: Scores Sunday

Gnabry scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gnabry found the back of the net during Sunday's rout, and looked back to his best throughout the match. The Bayern attack was running rampant and Gnabry was a dangerous part of it, causing issues for the back three every time he got on the ball. Gnabry's only limitation is the risk of rotation, when starting he's an excellent option.