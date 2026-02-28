Serge Gnabry News: Sets up one of three goals

Gnabry had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing once accurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 3-2 win over Dortmund.

Gnabry set up Harry Kane in the 54th minute assisting Bayern's first goal while finishing with the second most shots and chances created on the team. The assist was the first since December for Gnabry as he's combined for five shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.