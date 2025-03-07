Serge Ngoma Injury: Could be an option Saturday

Ngoma (knee) is yet to make his season debut with the New York Red Bulls, but this could happen Saturday against Atlanta. He has been training regularly with the team, coach Sandro Schwarz said in a press conference, South Ward Network reports. "He trained regularly with the team, but I hope that Serge can come back as quickly as possible. He could be an option for Saturday."

