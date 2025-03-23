Serge Ngoma Injury: Forced off

Ngoma had one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Toronto FC. He was injured and subbed out in the 88th minute, confirms Michael Battista of Soccer Reports.

Ngoma was a late sub, however was unable to finish the match with an injury. He is just one of the many additions to RBNY's long list of injured players so far. The midfielder also just returned from a knee injury, coming off the bench the last two games.