Serge Ngoma Injury: Not available for Cincinnati
Ngoma (knee) is out for Saturday's season opener against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.
Ngoma is dealing with a knee injury and will miss the first match of the MLS season after also being sidelined for the entire preseason. There is no timeline for his return but when available he is expected to remain a bench option in the attack like last season. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup.
