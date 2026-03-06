Serge Ngoma News: Loaned to Birmingham Legion

Ngoma will spend the remainder of 2026 on loan with USL team Birmingham Legion, moving away from his parent club New York Red Bulls.

Ngoma made 20 appearances (five starts) during the 2025 MLS campaign but ended up as a depth option behind Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Julian Hall and Mohammed Sofo. The 20-year-old will now look for opportunities to play more often during his loan spell. Over his four seasons with the Red Bulls, he scored a total of four goals across 874 minutes of play.