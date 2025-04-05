Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Serge Ngoma headshot

Serge Ngoma News: Scores before substitution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Ngoma scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's match against Chicago.

Ngoma found the back of the net in the 41st minute and led the Red Bulls in both shots and chances created before subbing off in the 69th minute. The goal was the first of the season for Ngoma in his first start after coming on as a substitute in his previous three appearances.

Serge Ngoma
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now