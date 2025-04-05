Serge Ngoma News: Scores before substitution
Ngoma scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's match against Chicago.
Ngoma found the back of the net in the 41st minute and led the Red Bulls in both shots and chances created before subbing off in the 69th minute. The goal was the first of the season for Ngoma in his first start after coming on as a substitute in his previous three appearances.
