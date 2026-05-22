Sergi Altimira Injury: Ruled out for final game

Altimira (calf) will not be available for Saturday's season finale against Levante, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Zona Mixta. "Amrabat and Altimira are ruled out for tomorrow."

Altimira ends the season with one goal, two assists, 14 chances created, 66 tackles and 30 interceptions across 35 appearances (20 starts), having been a useful rotational option for Real Betis throughout the campaign despite mainly operating from the bench in recent months. The calf contusion brings a frustrating end to what has otherwise been a productive individual season for the versatile midfielder.