Sergi Altimira Injury: Ruled out with calf issue

Altimira did not train Saturday and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Barcelona due to a calf contusion, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini. "Sergi won't be an option."

Altimira is dealing with a calf contusion and couldn't train with his teammates Saturday. He has mainly been a bench option for Real Betis in recent months, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup against the Blaugranas. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days to see if he can return for the season final against Levante next week.