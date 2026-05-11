Sergi Altimira News: Assists in start
Altimira assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.
Altimira was handed a surprise start in midfield after being an unused substitute in the previous four matches and delivered an impressive performance. The midfielder recorded five tackles (won five), along with one interception, while also providing his second assist of the season and his first goal contribution since September.
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