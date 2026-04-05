Sergi Altimira headshot

Sergi Altimira News: Subbed off on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Altimira generated one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Espanyol.

Altimira orchestrated the midfield and recorded five tackles, three interceptions and two clearances before being replaced by Pablo Garcia in the 75th minute. He has now registered 11 tackles, five interceptions and four clearances across his last four appearances.

Sergi Altimira
Betis
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