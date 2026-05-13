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Sergi Canos News: Suffers torn ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Canos has suffered a torn ACL and has been operated on, according to his club.

Canos had ended his season on loan with Valencia in a rough way, as the defender suffered a torn ACL. This is a rough way to end his season with Valladolid, recording two goals and one assist in 21 appearances. He will now focus on his recovery as he returns to Valencia, although a return won't be expected until deep into the 2026/27 campaign.

Sergi Canos
Valencia
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