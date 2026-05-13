Sergi Canos News: Suffers torn ACL

Canos has suffered a torn ACL and has been operated on, according to his club.

Canos had ended his season on loan with Valencia in a rough way, as the defender suffered a torn ACL. This is a rough way to end his season with Valladolid, recording two goals and one assist in 21 appearances. He will now focus on his recovery as he returns to Valencia, although a return won't be expected until deep into the 2026/27 campaign.