Sergi Cardona Injury: Doubtful with minor discomfort

Cardona is questionable for Sunday's match against Atletico Madrid after missing Friday's training with a minor issue, according to coach Inigo Perez.

Cardona was on the bench for the draw against Racing but did not see any action, and his continued absence from training now leaves his availability dependent on how the issue evolves over the next day. He serves as the backup to Carlos Romero at left back, and he'll also be assessed in Saturday's final session before a decision is made, with Villarreal preferring to wait until the last possible moment rather than rush either player back.