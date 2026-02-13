Sergi Cardona Injury: Suffering from illness

Cardona (illness) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Getafe, according to Javi Mata from Diario AS.

Cardona is one of two players currently fighting off a fever and remains a serious doubt for Saturday's showdown with Getafe. The left-back is likely headed for a late fitness test following the final training session to determine whether he's cleared to suit up. He has been rotating on the left side of the backline with Alfonso Pedraza, and if he can't go, it would open the door for his teammate to log heavier minutes for the Yellow Submarine.