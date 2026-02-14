Sergi Cardona News: Makes bench Saturday
Cardona (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Getafe.
Cardona is named on the bench for Saturday's showdown with Getafe after dealing with a fever during the week. The left-back had been considered a serious doubt but is fit enough to be included among the substitutes. Alfonso Pedraza is likely to handle the heavier workload on the left side of the backline until he returns to full fitness.
