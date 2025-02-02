Fantasy Soccer
Sergi Cardona News: Pair of assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Cardona assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Valladolid.

Cardona assisted a pair of goals Saturday as he set up Ayoze Perez's opener in the 42nd minute and then assisted Santi Comesana's header in the 70th minute. It marked the second time in his last three matches he has recorded multiple assists. He also tied a season high with three chances created and added four crosses. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made three clearances as he played the full 90 minutes once again.

