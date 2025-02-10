Sergi Cardona News: Records assist

Cardona assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Las Palmas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Cardona logged the assist to Villarreal's first goal, which was scored by Alex Baena and kickstarted a second-half scoring flurry. Cardona's form remains hot, as the left-back still has more assists (five) than appearances (four) since Jan. 20 for Villarreal.